Sikkim CS reviews preparations of Republic Day celebrations

Gangtok, Jan 20 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Secretary Ravindra Telang on Tuesday reviewed preparations underway for the Republic Day celebrations to be held in the state on January 26.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with senior officials of various departments and the armed forces at Tashiling Secretariat complex, he emphasised on the importance of precision, discipline, and efficiency in carrying out the events.

Telang instructed the officers to meticulously plan each segment, address any logistical challenges, and ensure flawless implementation.

The chief secretary stressed on the need for inter-departmental coordination to ensure a grand and well-coordinated celebration.

He directed all departments to work in close collaboration and adhere strictly to the preparation timelines.

A full-dress rehearsal, in the presence of all Heads of Departments (HoDs), is scheduled to take place on January 24, 2026. PTI KDK RG