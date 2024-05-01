Sikkim CS reviews preparedness to deal with monsoon

Gangtok, May 1 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Secretary VB Pathak on Wednesday reviewed the preparations by various state government departments to deal with the monsoon.

Presiding over a 'Pre Monsoon Preparedness Meeting' held by Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), he directed for formulation of a mechanism for effective dissemination of information related to disaster warning between various departments.

Pathak asked for spreading awareness for prevention of waterborne diseases and directed the health and urban development departments, besides the district administrations to collaborate on this.

He called for strengthening of the forecasting system for prompt and effective dissemination of weather-related information.

The Heads of various departments, and District Collectors (DCs) of all six districts attended the meeting.

The SSDMA Additional Secretary Parina Gurung said that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to above-normal rainfall for Sikkim in the coming monsoon season and said that the flood-related threats are likely to affect the state in a major way.

Brig Manoj Gupta, Chief Engineer, Project Swastik, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) apprised on the status of road connectivity in the affected areas of Sikkim, post the October flood disaster in October 2023.

The chief secretary directed the Roads and Bridges Department, NHIDCL and relevant departments to expedite construction and fast-track repair of all roads leading to main tourist destinations of Sikkim.

GN Raha, IMD Head at Gangtok, shared monsoon forecast for the coming months stressing that the intensity of rainfall is likely to be higher in June. PTI KDK RG