Sikkim CS seeks central assistance, evacuation of stranded tourists begins

Gangtok, Oct 9 (PTI) Sikkim chief secretary V B Pathak sought the Centre's assistance on Monday, which saw evacuation of stranded tourists begin in North district in Army choppers after the weather cleared up for the first time since the flash flood.

Advertisment

The tourists were evacuated from Lachen and Lachung of the North district but the work is being impeded by the lack of telecommunication connectivity, he said.

The Army choppers are also transporting relief materials and essential commodities to the two areas and the chief secretary sought an increase the number of sorties to expedite evacuation of the stranded tourists and other people from there.

Pathak told union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba during a virtual meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) that BSNL, which is working in coordination with the Army, has promised to lay optical fibre cables in the area by Monday evening. It has planned to bring 5 VSAT units and technicians in helicopters to Lachen, Lachung, Chungthang, Chatten, and Theng areas to restore telecommunication.

Advertisment

The North Sikkim district has Tibet Autonomous Region to its north and east.

During the meeting held held to review the restoration and evacuation operations, Pathak said the affected areas have been completely cut off due to destruction of infrastructure and network and apprised it of the temporary restoration work being carried out there.

As permanent construction of new motorable roads and bridges may take long time, temporary arrangements like bailey bridges are being constructed by the state government in coordination with the Army and Central agencies.

Advertisment

Efforts are now on to connect the now inaccessible Dzongu, Chungthang areas and beyond. Foot bridges are being constructed and personnel of the state administration, central agencies as well as local people are trekking to the places, the Sikkim chief secretary said.

The flash flood of October 4 has completely destroyed the Army ammunition depot at Munshithang (above Chungthang) as a result of which the Teesta river basin has been filled with weapons, ammunition and explosives. It is difficult to clear the debris and the sludge, particularly adjacent to the riverbanbk dwellings, which is endangering the people, he said.

To prevent any accident, the people have been warned to notify the local police if any ammunition or explosives are sighted in the river basin.

Advertisment

The Army is carrying out controlled detonation wherever necessary, he added.

Pathak said that the state government has corresponded with ISRO chairman S Somnath and requested for surveillance over South Lhonak Lake and Shako Chu Lake for any activity in order to avert further catastrophe.

Secretaries of concerned central ministries, senior Army officials, director generals of NDRF and BRO were among those who were in the meeting. PTI KDK KK KK