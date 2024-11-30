Sikkim delegation reaches Nagaland for Hornbill Festival

Gangtok, Nov 30 (PTI) A car and bike rally, comprising a 144-strong delegation from Sikkim, has reached Nagaland to take part in Hornbill Festival, a member of the team said on Saturday.

Sikkim has been declared as the partner state for Hornbill Festival, 2024.

Press Club of Sikkim general secretary Dilliram Dulal, who is a member of the media team, said the delegation has entered Nagaland, after a night halt in Guwahati, and would reach Kohima in the evening and stay the night there. On Sunday morning, they would go to Kisama, where Hornbill Festival will be organised.

Kisama is around 12 km from Kohima.

The delegation includes government officials, journalists and members of self-help groups and social organisations, who would take part in the annual festival in Nagaland from December 1-10.

Flagging off the rally from Ridge Park here on Friday, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said, "This collaboration is a testament to our shared cultural legacy and the spirit of unity among the states." The delegation will highlight the 50 years of statehood of Sikkim.

Tamang urged the delegation to act not as guests but as hosts, as Sikkim is a partner state, and to reduce any burden on the organisers, besides gaining positive insights and experiences which could be implemented in the Himalayan state.

The delegation would return after completion of the event on December 10. PTI COR ACD