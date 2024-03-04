Sikkim: DGP briefs governor about investigation into attack on ex-assembly speaker

Gangtok, Mar 4 (PTI) Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya was briefed by DGP AK Singh on Monday over the violence in Namchi district on March 1, in which former speaker KN Rai was assaulted.

Singh apprised the governor about the actions taken in the matter so far and said that the investigation was being closely monitored by the Police Headquarters.

Stressing on the need for peace, the governor urged the people of the state to keep faith on the police.

He also appealed to the people to uphold Sikkim's image as a peaceful state where the rule of law prevails and all sections of society live together.

The governor had directed the DGP to visit Raj Bhawan and brief him about the investigation.

Rai and another functionary of the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) were assaulted by seven persons at Maji Gaon in Melli Bazar. They went there to meet a family following the death of an elderly person.

Six persons were arrested in connection with the attack.

Rai, who sustained multiple injuries on his face, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in nearby Siliguri in West Bengal.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang had condemned the attack. PTI KDK SOM