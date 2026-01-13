Sikkim discontinues physical permits for foreign tourists

Gangtok, Jan 13 (PTI) The Sikkim government has decided to discontinue issuance of physical permits for foreign nationals visiting protected and restricted areas of the state, making online clearance mandatory.

The state’s Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation said the decision was taken in compliance with directives issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

In an official order, the state government said authorities will no longer issue Protected Area Permits (PAP) or Restricted Area Permits (RAP) in physical form to foreign tourists.

Under the updated guidelines, foreign nationals are permitted to visit specific locations, including the Tsomgo Lake in East Sikkim, Yumthang Valley and Zero Point in North Sikkim, subject to obtaining prior approval through the designated online permit cell.

Tourism department officials said the move aims to strengthen compliance with national security protocols, while streamlining the permit process through a more efficient digital system. PTI CORR RBT