Sikkim: Drugs worth Rs 15 lakh seized, 1 arrested

Gangtok, Mar 8 (PTI) Sikkim Police have seized drugs worth Rs 15 lakh and arrested one person in Gangtok on Sunday, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended one person, who ran a meat shop in Rongyek area, and seized 311.62 gm of brown sugar from his rented room.

The accused was arrested and a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, he said, adding further investigation was underway to trace the source of the contraband and identify whether any larger drug network was involved. PTI COR ACD