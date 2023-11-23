Sikkim flash flood death toll goes up to 46

Gangtok, Nov 23 (PTI) The death toll in the Sikkim flash flood has gone up to 46 with the recovery of four more bodies of army personnel, according to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) on Thursday.

In its latest bulletin, the agency said so far bodies of 15 army personnel have been recovered. The agency, however, did not elaborate about the identity or places from where the bodies were recovered.

A total of 23 army personnel were washed away after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River basin on October 4, officials said.

The fate of seven other soldiers is still not known, officials said. PTI KDK MNB