Sikkim flash flood: Toll mounts to 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded tourists

Gangtok, Oct 9 (PTI) Thirty-four bodies, including those of 10 army jawans, have been recovered so far from the slush and debris of the flash flood in Teesta river that devastated Sikkim, while the search continued for the over 105 people who are still missing, officials said on Monday.

The Indian Air Force has started rescue and relief operations in the Himalayan state, airlifting the first batch of stranded tourists from Lachen to Mangan in North Sikkim.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang held a review meeting with Chief Secretary VB Pathak, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, who has reached Gangtok, and other officials for coordinated relief and rescue operations along with armed forces.

Apart from the 34 fatalities reported in Sikkim, the Jalpaiguri district administration in adjoining northern West Bengal said that 40 bodies have been fished out from downstream Teesta. However, officials warned that there might be some duplication in the toll reported by the two states.

In Sikkim, Pakyong district reported the maximum number of fatalities at 22, including 10 army personnel, followed by six in Gangtok, four in Mangan and two in Namchi.

A total of 105 people have been missing six days after a cloudburst over Lhonak lake in Mangan district caused an upsurge in Teesta river, flooding several towns on the river basin across four districts in the Himalayan state.

Of the missing people, 63 are from Pakyong, 20 from Gangtok, 16 from Mangan and six from Namchi, according to a bulletin of the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority.

As many as 3,432 houses, both kuccha and pucca, have been damaged. A total of 5,327 people have been rescued and evacuated. Altogether 14 bridges have been either washed out or submerged, affecting road communication in the state.

A total of 6,505 people have been rendered homeless by the flash flood and sheltered at 26 relief camps in four districts. The number of people affected by the flash flood stood at 85,870.

Meanwhile, CM Tamang convened a high-level meeting at his official residence where he reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations with Chief Secretary VB Pathak, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande and other officials.

The meeting was held to ensure swift rescue of stranded people while working hand-in-hand with defence forces, an official said.

The Indian Air Force has started humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations in Sikkim, and rescued the first batch of stranded tourists from Lachen to Mangan aboard a helicopter, a Defence official said.

It also carried emergency service personnel and essential supplies to Lachen.

The exact number of tourists rescued in the first batch is not immediately known but the MI-17 helicopter used in the operation has a capacity to transport 25-30 people.

"The IAF commenced its humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations from Air Force Station Bagdogra for the flood victims of Sikkim on the Air Force Day," the Defence official said.

The air force started carrying Garud commandos, communication equipment, fuel, medicines, search and rescue equipment by Chinook and MI 17 V5 helicopters to the state from Sunday, he said.

Stating that the Eastern Air Command is coordinating the humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR) operations, the official said that the IAF is fully geared up to reach out to the victims of the flash floods that left the small Himalayan state in disarray.

"The helicopters are kept ready to transport the stranded tourists and local residents to safer locations as soon as the weather conditions improve," the Defence official said.

The Met Department on Monday forecast light to moderate rain in many places accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next five days.

Meanwhile, the Jalpaiguri district administration in West Bengal has said they have so far recovered 40 bodies from the downstream of the Teesta River. Officials said 10 bodies have so far been identified.

Since bodies are still being found from the slush and debris left behind by Teesta in both states, the exact toll will be clear in the next few days after collating the details, officials said. PTI COR KDK AMR ACD