Sikkim flood: Part of NH-10 restored for 4-wheeler movement

Gangtok, Oct 21 (PTI) Over two weeks after parts of Sikkim were devastated by a flash flood, the authorities have opened the damaged National Highway 10 for one-way movement for four-wheelers, according to a government notification on Saturday.

Advertisment

People now can use NH-10, considered the lifeline for the state, to drive between Sikkim's capital Gangtok and Siliguri in West Bengal for 12 hours from 6 am.

The transport department notification also provided two routes for heavy vehicles to move between these two places, avoiding the NH-10.

The government has taken several measures so that prices of essential commodities such as food items and medicines do not escalate, as the suggested routes are longer than the ones used to be taken earlier, the notification said.

Advertisment

The flash flood in the Teesta river that hit the Himalayan state in the wee hours of October 4 left at least 78 people dead in Sikkim and northern West Bengal.

In its 7 pm bulletin on Saturday, the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) said that the toll is 42 while 77 others are missing.

Authorities of the Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal said 53 bodies of victims of the flood have been recovered so far and 14 of them were identified. The number of bodies of West Bengal residents is only three.

Advertisment

Sikkim government officials said they are only taking those bodies found in West Bengal in the lower reaches of Teesta which have been identified into account while tabulating the death toll. This would imply that the total death toll could be as high as 78 and the number of missing reduced by 36 to 41.

Jalpaiguri district officials said they have been sending photographs of bodies found. However, some of the bodies have been smashed on boulders or have bloated beyond recognition making identification difficult.

There are chances of duplication in the number of casualties reported by the two neighbouring states.

Advertisment

In four affected districts of Sikkim, Pakyang has reported the maximum number of deaths – 27 including 11 Army men. The other three districts - Gangtok (8), Mangan (4) and Namchi (3) have accounted for the remaining 15 deaths, the SSDMA said.

In order to keep prices of essential commodities stable, the state government has decided not to levy supervision charges on trucks carrying such items till October 31.

Sikkim Nationalised Transport (SNT) will also be made available at Rangpo and Siliguri to the public on demand at normal fares to carry essential commodities, the notification added.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the Army and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have been working on to connect places which were cut off because of the flood.

The two have started construction of bailey bridges both at Sanklang and Chungthang.

“Construction of the bailey bridge at Sanklang is likely to be completed within a few days. Whereas, at Chungthang, abutment construction work is under progress and the bridge is likely to be completed by Diwali,” a defence official said.

In addition, BRO workers are working to restore connectivity amid the tough terrain between villages Naga and Ritchu to evacuate the stranded villagers. PTI COR NN