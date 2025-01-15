Sikkim gears up to host 16th Finance Commission members later this week

Gangtok, Jan 15 (PTI) Sikkim's Chief Administrator-cum-Cabinet Secretary VB Pathak on Wednesday reviewed preparations for the 16th Finance Commission team's visit to the state later this week.

At a meeting held in the Tashiling Secretariat, he directed the senior state government officials to ensure a smooth and well-coordinated experience for visiting dignitaries, encompassing all scheduled meetings and field visits.

It should be ensured that every aspect of the 16th Finance Commission team's visit, from transportation to accommodation and their participation at events and meetings, are executed flawlessly, Pathak said.

The Chief Secretary R Telang, DGP Akshay Sachdeva, and all Head of Departments, District Collectors, and officers of the line Departments attended the meeting.

The 16th Finance Commission team is scheduled to visit Sikkim from January 19-23, officials said. PTI KDK SBN SBN