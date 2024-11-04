Sikkim gets two new colleges

Gangtok, Nov 4 (PTI) Sikkim on Monday got two new separate colleges of pharmacy and nursing under the Medhavi Skills University (MSU).

Established under the theme "Empowering Dreams and Building Futures for Viksit Bharat", the two new colleges were inaugurated by S D Dhaka, Principal Secretary to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, at a function here.

The event, attended by bigwigs from industry, government and technology sectors, highlighted the collaborative potential of public-private partnerships to elevate skill-based education in Sikkim to enhance employability of local youths.

The MSU formalized partnerships through multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with organizations such as LOGICKNOTS, Transorze Information Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Trika Energy Research Pvt Ltd, along with the hospitality industry leaders like Club Mahindra Resort - Le Vintuna in order to make students industry-ready and bridging the talent gap in rapidly expanding sectors, such as India's semiconductor industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhakal emphasized on the need for a practical and skills-based education for India's 2047 development vision and covering the skill gaps across sectors, particularly for youth, including those who have dropped out of school.

Congratulating the MSU on launching the new colleges, he noted Sikkim's need for more nursing and pharmacy institutions to strengthen its healthcare sector.

Kuldip Sarma, Co-Founder and Pro-Chancellor of MSU, said: "our commitment at Medhavi Skills University aligns deeply with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'." "We believe in transforming education through a skill-driven approach that meets the industry demands...Our new facilities and collaborations aim to equip students with the industry-relevant competencies needed for the real-world success of our local youth globally," he said. PTI KDK RG