Sikkim governor flags off motorcycle rally commemorating Nathula Victory Day

Gangtok, Sep 10 (PTI) Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Wednesday flagged off a motorcycle rally, which was part of the programmes to commemorate the 59th Nathu La Victory Day, a defence official said.

The events were organised to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who defended the nation during the 1967 Indo-China clashes at Nathula in Sikkim.

The Army official said that a total of 60 bikers, including seven women, from various clubs across Sikkim are participating in the rally.

He said that over the course of two days, the rally will cover 200 km through the border regions, with full support and guidance provided by the Indian Army, he said.

The bikers will halt at the 18th Mile on Wednesday night before proceeding to Nathula in the morning.

The main celebration of the Victory Day will take place on September 11 at the Nathu La border.

During the flag-off programme, the governor interacted with the riders and extended his best wishes for the successful completion of the rally.

While addressing the media, Mathur paid homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives in defence of the nation.

The governor also emphasised the importance of remembering and understanding the significance of Nathu La Victory Day.

Mathur is scheduled to attend the main ceremony at Nathula on Thursday.

The Tourism department will officially open Doklam and Chola for battlefield tourism on September 27. PTI COR NN