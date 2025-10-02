Sikkim Governor greets people on Dussehra

Gangtok, Oct 2 (PTI) Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur has wished the people of the Himalayan state on the auspicious occasion of 'Bada Dashain' and Dussehra on Thursday.

The governor in a message said, "Heartiest greetings to the countrymen and the people of Sikkim on the occasion of Dashain/Dussehra. This festival symbolises truth over lie, justice over injustice, and religion over unrighteousness. It reminds us that when the resolution is pure, victory over every obstacle is possible." He said the cultural diversity of Sikkim is its distinct identity. Here all communities follow their culture with devotion and joy.

Mathur said on this auspicious occasion, "I wish that we all move together towards a society where goodness, compassion and harmony reside. Let us overcome the evils within us and build a more brighter and prosperous Sikkim." "May God bless you all with happiness, peace and prosperity in your life. Happy Dussehra again!" said the governor. PTI COR RG