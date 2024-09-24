Sikkim Governor meets 'Pipon', 'Dzumas' of Mangan

Gangtok, Sep 24 (PTI) Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Tuesday met 'Pipons' and 'Dzumsa' members of Mangan district to discuss road connectivity and tourism-related issues affecting the district.

He met them at Dzumsa Hall in Lachen.

Lachen has been affected by the South Lonak Lake GLOF in October last year.

The 'Pipon' is an elected headman of a self-government system who chairs the community meeting.

The Dzumsa is a traditional, self-governing system in the villages of Lachen and Lachung in North Sikkim.

The governor assured the community that he would bring their concerns to the attention of the central government.

He praised the residents of Mangan for constructing a temporary bridge to restore connectivity and highlighted the community's resilience during the recent floods and commended their efforts to maintain stability during challenging times.

The Governor expressed his commitment to raising concerns regarding Lachen's distress in the Bharatmala project with the Central Government. He emphasised the importance of timely infrastructure repairs and urged the community to support the district administration and Army officials in expediting construction and development projects.

Mangan District Collector Anant Jain outlined the challenges faced by Lachen due to road closures and its impact on tourism. PTI COR RG