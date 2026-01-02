Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur turns 74, CM greets him

Gangtok, Jan 2 (PTI) Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Friday turned 74, with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang wishing him on his birthday.

The CM in a Facebook post wished Mathur and said, "On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I extend my warmest and heartfelt birthday greetings to the Hon'ble Governor of Sikkim, Shri Om Prakash Mathur ji." Tamang said the governor's unwavering dedication, wisdom, and exemplary leadership continue to be a source of inspiration to us all.

"As he marks another year of distinguished service, may he be blessed with good health, strength, and clarity of vision to guide us with the same grace, compassion, and commitment," said Tamang "Wishing him a wonderful birthday and a year ahead filled with happiness, good health, success, and prosperity," he said.

Mathur was born in Bali, Rajasthan, on January 2, 1952.

He has been the governor of Sikkim since July 31, 2024. PTI COR RG