Sikkim Governor OP Mathur has left indelible mark on BJP workers: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Sep 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said that Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur has left an indelible mark on BJP workers with his style of working.

He said Mathur has worked to take each and every BJP worker forward and strengthen them in politics.

"The work Mathur has done throughout his life regarding culture and ideology, he has touched heights while working as a worker," he said in a programme in which Mathur, a senior leader from Rajasthan, was felicitated.

BJP state president Madan Rathore said Mathur was born in a small village and worked like a disciplined "soldier" with determination.

He said Mathur has worked with many senior leaders including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

"Today he is working shoulder to shoulder with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the country," he said.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje also praised Mathur and contrasted his grounded demeanour with others who, she said, become overly self-important with minor successes.

"Some people start seeing themselves as goldsmiths after acquiring just a brass clove... No matter how high Om Mathur rises, he always remains down to earth, which is why he is so widely admired," Raje said.

Raje expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for appointing Mathur as governor. She emphasised that despite opposition claims, a governor is not merely a "rubber stamp" but rather an influential figure, likening Mathur to "an iron fist in a velvet glove".

Mathur also shared his life experiences in the programme and spoke on his work as the governor of Sikkim.

He was felicitated at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur on his first visit to Rajasthan after becoming the governor.

Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Dr Premchand Bairwa along with senior leaders of the BJP were present in the programme.