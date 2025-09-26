Sikkim Governor urges scientists to focus on value addition of crops

Gangtok, Sep 26 (PTI) Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Friday urged scientists to focus on value addition of crops.

Inaugurating a workshop of ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), Zone VI, Guwahati, in collaboration with Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, at Namchi, Mathur stressed on importance of drone technology and advocated for establishing more Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) in the state.

Mathur urged scientists to focus on value addition of crops, particularly large cardamom.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivaraj Singh Chouhan addressed participants virtually, emphasising natural and organic farming and reaffirming PM Narendra Modi's vision for agriculture in the North East.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary, who was present at the programme, highlighted the importance of FPOs and FPCs in supporting farmers' income and livelihood.

Sikking Agriculture minister Puran Kumar Gurung, speaking on the occasion, called for two new KVKs in the state to improve outreach and training.

The workshop focused on reviewing agricultural technologies, On-Farm Trials (OFTs), and Front-Line Demonstrations (FLDs), and recommending region-specific strategies for Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, a press statement said.

A technology exhibition was organised alongside the workshop, showcasing innovative tools, techniques, and flagship products.

Several publications by KVKs under ICAR-ATARI Zone VI were also released. Technical sessions were conducted by leading scientists and experts across domains, including agriculture, horticulture, natural resource management, livestock, fisheries, farm machinery and secondary agriculture, it said. PTI COR RG