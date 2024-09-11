Sikkim govt announces 100 pc concession on bus fares for PWDs, BPL women

Gangtok, Sep 11 (PTI) The Sikkim government on Wednesday announced a 100 per cent concession on bus fares for persons with over 40 per cent disability and women in the BPL category, an official notification said.

The order issued by the state transport department said that the facility can be availed of in both intra and inter-state services effective immediately.

To avail of the concession, PWDs (persons with disability) must produce a valid Unique Disability ID card issued by the Centre, certifying 40 per cent or above degree of disability.

Women in the BPL category must produce a BPL certificate issued by Directorate of Economics, Statistics, Monitoring and Evaluation (DESME), the order added. PTI COR ACD