Sikkim govt committed to strengthening judicial infrastructure: CM

Gangtok, Aug 12 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday said that his government is committed to strengthening judicial infrastructure to ensure that no citizen is deprived of justice due to distance or lack of resources.

He made the assertion while speaking at a function organised on the occasion of laying of the foundation stone of the District Court Complex at Pakyong.

Sikkim High Court Chief Justice Biswanath Somaddar was also present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamang said that courts are not just buildings, but are temples of justice.

"Today marks an important step in bringing justice closer to our people, especially those in remote areas," the chief minister said.

He said that the establishment of the Directorate of Prosecution is another milestone in the continuous journey to strengthen the justice delivery system.

"This body will ensure timely, efficient, and fair prosecution, reinforcing accountability and public confidence," he said.

Tamang also expressed happiness on the establishment of the Sikkim National Law University, which, he said, is nurturing future legal professionals and scholars from within the state.

The introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam marks a historic legal reform, Tamang said, adding the state government is committed to ensuring their effective implementation.

Tamang also complimented the Sikkim State Legal Services Authority for spreading legal awareness across schools and villages, ensuring that justice and legal knowledge reach every citizen.