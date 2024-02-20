Sikkim govt creates 22,746 posts for regularisation

Gangtok: The Sikkim government on Tuesday approved the creation of 22,746 posts for regularisation in various departments, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said.

The posts were created ahead of the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections this year.

The employees to be regularised are currently working on consolidated pay, Tamang said.

Those working as home guards, village guards, nurses, ICDS-Anganwadi workers and helpers along with ASHA workers, will also be regularised.

"I am highly delighted to share that today's Cabinet meeting has created 22,746 posts aimed at regularizing the employment status of individuals currently engaged in various departments on a temporary basis," he said in a post on Facebook.

The state government has also created 1,948 posts in the education department for regularisation as pre-primary, primary, graduate, and post-graduate teachers, the chief minister said.

The temporary employees who have been working in various establishments and have completed four years on December 31, 2023, will also be regularised as announced by him last week.

"These initiatives are poised to provide substantial support to families in need and enhance the confidence of regular staff, ultimately contributing to overall well-being and happiness of underprivileged families residing in various nooks and corners of the state," Tamang said.

"Our government remains steadfast in its commitment to extending a helping hand to deprived families, enlightening every household with employment opportunities that lead to economic balance and prosperity. It's our fervent vision that every member of underprivileged families secures a livelihood to support their families," he added.