Sikkim govt declares August 10 as 'Mother's Honour Day'

Gangtok, Jul 30 (PTI) Acknowledging the pivotal role of mothers as caregivers, educators, and mentors for generations, the Sikkim government on Wednesday declared that the 'Aama Samman Divas' (Mother's Honour Day) will be celebrated on August 10 every year to honour their unconditional love and contributions, a notification said on Wednesday.

"In acknowledgement of the sacrifices made by mothers in shaping the life of children and the fabric of our society, the state government is hereby pleased to declare August 10 every year to be celebrated as "Aama Samman Diwas" to honour their unconditional love and contribution," the notification issued by the Chief Secretary R Telang said.

A mother has a profound influence on a child's life. Through her compassion, empathy, and value system, she makes the child a responsible and valued citizen in society, the notification added.

