Sikkim govt declares holidays on Sept 29, Oct 20

Gangtok, Sept 10 (PTI) The Sikkim government on Wednesday declared holidays on September 29 and October 20, which would ensure a continuous long break for its employees during Navaratri and Diwali, officials said.

To compensate for the additional holidays, the government has designated September 13 and October 11, both Saturdays, as working days, they said.

It will apply to all government offices, PSUs, and educational institutes under the state government, said a notification.

No casual leave (CL) will be allowed on September 13 and October 11, except under exceptional circumstances, it said. PTI CORR SOM