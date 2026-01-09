Sikkim govt directs all depts to fast-track regularisation of eligible temporary employees

Gangtok, Jan 9 (PTI) The Sikkim government has directed all departments to fast-track the regularisation of eligible temporary employees under Group 'C' and 'D' categories who have completed four years of continuous service.

A circular issued by the Personnel department secretary Rinzing Chewang Bhutia on January 8 asked all departments to submit all such pending proposals for regularisation of services of temporary employees eligible in the first phase by January 31.

While the first phase of regularisation, covering employees eligible as of December 31, 2023, was initiated nearly two years ago, the process remains incomplete in several departments.

The move is intended not only to conclude the first phase but also to pave the way for considering employees who became eligible as of December 31, 2024, in line with existing government policy. PTI COR RG