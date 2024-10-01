Sikkim govt hikes DA by 4 pc ahead of Durga puja festival

Gangtok, Oct 1 (PTI) The Sikkim government increased dearness allowance to its employees by four per cent ahead of the Durga puja festival, a circular issued by the Chief Secretary VB Pathak said on Tuesday.

The DA to the state government staff and dearness relief to pensioners shall be enhanced from the existing 46 per cent to 50 per cent with effect from January 1, 2024.

The DA will also be admissible to the employees appointed on contract basis and work-charged establishments drawing revised pay in the regular scales of pay of the state government, the circular said. PTI KDK SBN SBN