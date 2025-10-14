Sikkim govt issues advisory on depiction of religious deities in tattoos

Gangtok, Oct 14 (PTI) Taking serious note of depiction of religious symbols in an "objectionable manner" on tattoos of participants at a recent event held in Sikkim, the state Ecclesiastical Department has issued an advisory warning people against hurting religious sentiments.

"Certain tattoos were displayed during a recent event portraying the deities in a manner deemed disrespectful, particularly when placed below the waist," the advisory issued on Monday said.

The depiction of religious images is offensive to the faith, beliefs, and customs of the land, it said, asking people to heed cultural sensitivity.

The advisory urged all individuals and artistes to exercise due care and caution while portraying images related to religious traditions.

It further said that no artistic work should be created or exhibited in a way that could hurt religious sentiments or show disrespect towards any community.

Alleged inappropriate depictions of religious deities were made during the International Tattoo Convention held at Saramsa between October 9-12.

Following a furore over the depiction of religious symbols on tattoos, the organisers of the event formally apologised to the people and the Ecclesiastical Department. PTI KDK ACD