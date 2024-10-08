Sikkim govt makes a dozen political appointments to assist CM

Gangtok, Oct 8 (PTI) The Sikkim government on Tuesday made a dozen appointments to assist Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, according to a home department notification.

All the 12 appointees are ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leaders and, according to the notification, will get protocol facilities equivalent to that of a cabinet minister.

Of them, seven including former ministers Kunga Nima Lepcha, Phuchung Bhutia and Bishnu Kumar Sharma, were appointed as Advisors to the chief minister.

C P Sharma, who served as the Press Advisor to the CM in the earlier term has been appointed again in the same post, while M P Subba has been made Advisor to Education Department. Bikash Basnet will serve as the Political Secretary to the Chief Minister (Press and Publicity Affairs).

Jacob Khaling has been retained as the Political Secretary to the Chief Minister (Political Affairs), while Suk Prasad Limboo has been appointed as the OSD (Limboo) Culture Department.

The SKM returned to power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term in June. PTI KDK NN