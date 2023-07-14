Sikkim government orders judicial inquiry into student leader's death

Gangtok: The Sikkim government has constituted a one-man judicial commission to probe the unnatural death of a student leader, an official notification said.

The panel, under Justice N K Jain (Retd.), former chief justice of the High Court of Sikkim, will submit a report to the state government within one month.

Padam Gurung, who was the president of the Student Representative Council of Namchi Government College, was found dead in a drain in Kazitar area in Namchi district on June 28.

Claiming that his body bore injury marks, Gurung's family alleged he was murdered.

The death of Gurung became a burning issue in the state with many political parties and social organisations demanding a CBI investigation into it.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as P S Golay, visited the family of Gurung on Wednesday and assured them of a judicial probe.