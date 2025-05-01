Sikkim govt Personnel dept employees to wear traditional attire once a week

Gangtok, May 1 (PTI) The Sikkim government's Personnel department has issued an order directing the employees of the department to wear traditional dress once a week, an official said on Thursday.

The move is aimed at promoting indigenous identity and reflecting the vibrant heritage of the state within the administrative framework, the official said.

"With a view to preserve and promote our cultural heritage and showcase our vibrant diversity, all officers and officials of Department of Personnel are hereby directed to wear their full traditional attire once a week every Thursday," said the order issued by Department of Personnel, Secretary Rinzing Chewang Bhutia on April 29. PTI COR RG