Sikkim govt to give 'Shravan Kumar' award

Gangtok, Aug 6 The Sikkim government will start the 'Shravan Kumar' award to be given to individuals who demonstrate exceptional devotion to their parents, an official statement said.

The Rural Development department (RDD) in a statement on Wednesday said that this significant initiative, announced by the Chief Minister on August 15, 2023, underscores the state's commitment to upholding traditional family values and encouraging younger generations to provide exemplary care for their elderly or ailing parents.

The award is named after the revered mythical character Shravan Kumar, an embodiment of filial piety. Commencing this year, the award will be presented annually on August 15th, India's Independence Day, it said.

It further said that a core component of this newly instituted programme is the recognition of deserving youth from every gram panchayat across Sikkim. These individuals, honoured for their unwavering commitment to caring for their elderly parents, will receive a substantial cash prize of Rs 1 lakh from the Sikkim government.

This financial provision is particularly aimed at supporting economically disadvantaged families who exemplify profound devotion to their parents. Recipients for this award will be selected through a rigorous verification process, it said. PTI COR RG