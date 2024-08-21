National

Sikkim govt to publish all notifications in Nepali, English

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (File image)

Gangtok: The Sikkim government has begun using Nepali as an official language, besides English, across all its gazettes and notifications from Wednesday.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister PS Tamang at a function held to mark the Nepali Bhasha Manyata Diwas here on Tuesday.

In a notification, the state government said the Sikkim Official Language Act, 1977, recognises Nepali as one of the official languages of the state.

At present, all notifications are published only in English.

