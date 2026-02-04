Sikkim govt to regularise service of 27,860 ad-hoc employees: CM

Gangtok, Feb 4 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday said that his government will regularise the service of 27,860 ad-hoc employees working in various departments.

Tamang said that the state government is committed to safeguard the future of all ad-hoc employees by providing them with job security through a structured regularisation process.

"A total of 27,860 ad-hoc employees currently serving in various government departments across the state will be regularised soon," he said while addressing the 14th founding day celebrations of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) at Rango ground.

The CM said that the decision reflects the government's people-centric approach and its resolve to strengthen the workforce by ensuring stability and dignity for employees who have been contributing to public service.

He said that the state government will follow the due procedures to implement the regularisation process for the ad-hoc employees within a stipulated timeline.

The government will also launch the "Pink City Runner", a bus service exclusively for women passengers, in Gangtok from April.

"The Pink City Runner will ensure convenience and safety of women during daily travel," the chief minister said, adding the service will strengthen women-friendly mobility in the capital.

This reflects the state government's continued focus on women's safety and empowerment, he said.

Tamang further announced his government's commitment to ensure housing for all eligible and deserving families in the state, and said that 11,000 houses will be constructed for as many beneficiaries by 2027.

He said that the housing initiative will be implemented without any discrimination against any section of society.

The SKM supremo thanked about 80,000 party leaders, workers, besides general public for attending the party's 14th foundation day function, saying the warm reception reflects our collective journey and shared vision for a better Sikkim.

"I sincerely thank all citizens, karyakartas, supporters, and well-wishers for making this day truly special. Your blessings inspire us to serve with greater commitment and take Sikkim forward together," he said.

The SKM supremo also welcomed a number of leaders and workers from the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and the Citizen Action Party (CAP) into his party and urged them to work with dedication for the service of the people of Sikkim. PTI KDK NN