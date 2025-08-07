Sikkim govt to set up women-centric facilities at Rangpo for 'Aama Samman Diwas' function

Gangtok, Aug 7 (PTI) The Sikkim government will set up women-centric facilities at the venue of 'Aama Samman Diwas' function to be held at Rangpo in Pakyong district, an official said on Thursday.

The 'Aama Samman Diwas' celebration to be held on August 10 is a state-level event to honour the invaluable contributions of mothers in shaping families, communities, and the future of Sikkim.

To support the participation of women, especially mothers with young children, the 'Aama Suvidha Ghar' (women centric facility) will offer a comprehensive range of facilities for women focused on convenience, hygiene, safety, and care, the official said.

The Sikkim government has invited all mothers and women from across the state to attend the Aama Samman Diwas function at Rangpo and make use of the facilities at the Aama Suvidha Ghar.

"This unique setup reflects the chief minister's commitment to inclusive governance and his deep respect for the role of mothers in society. The 'Aama Suvidha Ghar' is not just a facility—it is a gesture of care and gratitude towards the women of Sikkim," she said.

The 'Aama Suvidha Ghar' will be equipped with breastfeeding rooms, creche facility to allow mothers to attend the programme with peace of mind, changing room, health care corner and police booth, she added. PTI COR RG