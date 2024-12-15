Sikkim govt unwavering in advocacy for inclusion of 12 left-out communities in ST list: CM

Gangtok, Dec 15 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday said that his government has remained steadfast in advocacy for the inclusion of 12 left-out communities of the Himalayan state in the Scheduled Tribe list.

He attended the inaugural meeting of the Sikkim State High-Level Committee, established to secure the inclusion of 12 left-out Sikkimese communities in the ST list under the Constitution of India.

Later, in a social media post, he said, "Our government has been unwavering in its advocacy for their inclusion. A landmark resolution passed by the Sikkim Legislative Assembly in January 2021, along with sustained engagements with national policymakers, including the Hon'ble Prime Minister and Home Minister, underscores our dedicated commitment. Encouraging responses have given us confidence that this rightful recognition is within reach." "As we approach Sikkim's 50th statehood anniversary in 2025, addressing this decades-old demand is paramount for achieving true inclusivity and equity... Despite their pivotal contributions to Sikkim's identity, these communities have been deprived of Scheduled Tribe recognition since 1979," he added.

The committee, formed under the chairmanship of BV Sharma, has a mandate to deliver a comprehensive ethnographical report and actionable recommendations within three months. The Sikkim government pledges its full support to ensure this mission's success, the CM added.

The left-out communities are Bhujel, Gurung, Jogi, Kirat Khambu Rai, Kirat Dewan (Yakha), Khas (Chettri-Bahun) Mangar, Newar, Sanyashi, Sunuwar (Mukhia), Thami and Majhi. PTI KDK ACD