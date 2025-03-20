Sikkim govt warns of strict action against trade license subletting to outsiders

Gangtok, Mar 20 (PTI) The Sikkim government on Thursday warned local traders of strict action for subletting trade licences to outsiders.

The trade licenses issued to the Sikkimese individuals are being rented out to non-Sikkimese people, raising security concerns given Sikkim's strategic location as a border state, state Urban Development and Food & Civil Supplies minister Bhoj Raj Rai said.

The practice of subletting trade licences would invite strict legal action, especially considering the challenges in tracking individuals in the event of crimes, he told reporters here.

The minister said that under the 2014 amendment to the 2012 labour clause, license owners are prohibited from employing 'muneems' (managers).

The Urban Development department proposes to carry out an extensive inspection drive and cancel sublet licenses that violate regulations, Rai said. He urged the people to stop subletting licenses henceforth.

He stressed on the importance of Sikkimese people owning and running their businesses rather than depending solely on white-collar jobs for livelihood.

The minister said that as many as 190 hawker licenses and 9,449 trade licenses have been issued so far in Sikkim.

Some license holders have illegally sublet government-allocated shops at higher rents despite paying nominal fees themselves to the department, Rai said, adding a thorough inspection will be carried out to check all relevant documents, including trade licenses and rent receipts, to ensure compliance.

Though the franchise-based shopping centres are permitted in Sikkim, the tourism and hotel-related businesses found to be illegally sublet will face strict action, he said and added that the urban development department plans to undertake public awareness through loudspeakers in market areas to ensure that no one can claim ignorance of the rules when enforcement begins. PTI KDK RG