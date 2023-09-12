Sikkim govt will bring back old pension scheme for its employees: CM

Gangtok: The Sikkim government will bring back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for its employees, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said.

Advertisment

He said the government has received the report of the committee that it set up last year to study the viability of the OPS in Sikkim.

"The state government has started work for the restoration of the OPS on the basis of the report," he said, addressing a function in Namchi on Monday.

If implemented, over 30,000 government employees will be benefitted. Government service is the main source of livelihood for a large section of the population of the state.

The committee on OPS, headed by Personnel Department secretary Rinzing Chewang Bhutia, was set up last year following a representation by government employees. Finance secretary MCP Pradhan and Pension division's additional director Punita Alley were the other members of the committee.

The chief minister also announced that services of 20,000 contractual workers under the 'One Family One Job' (OFOJ) will be regularised.