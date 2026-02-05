Sikkim Guv briefed about initiatives taken by Army to develop tourism infra

Gangtok, Feb 5 (PTI) The Army's Black Cat Division GOC Major General MS Rathore on Thursday called on the Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur.

During the meeting, Major General Rathore apprised the governor about progress in various tourism projects underway in the state.

The Prerna Sthal, General Sagat Singh Memorial, Nathula-Chola tourist centre and Baba Harbhajan Mandir are among various projects being developed by the Army, a statement said.

He also informed Mathur about a substantial increase in the arrival of tourists in December and January.

The governor appreciated the Army's endeavour towards the security of the country and the development of tourism infrastructure in the state.