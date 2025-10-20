Sikkim Guv celebrates Diwali with Indian Army soldiers at 13,400-feet Doka La Pass

Gangtok, Oct 20 (PTI) Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Monday celebrated Diwali with Army jawans at the 13,400-feet Doka La Pass, where a standoff took place between India and China in 2017.

In his address to the soldiers, the governor commended the unwavering spirit, steadfast commitment and remarkable courage of the armed forces who serve on the frontlines in difficult circumstances, terming them as a true source of inspiration to the youth, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

He said the nation will forever remain indebted to the soldiers who serve the motherland with unmatched bravery and dedication.

Doka La is the tri-junction between India, China and Bhutan.

Mathur distributed sweets among officers and jawans. He expressed happiness on the inclusion of Doka La, Nathu La and Cho La in Rannbhoomi Darshan battlefield tourism programme.

He said this will not only boost Sikkim's tourism potential but also serve as a platform to instill a sense of nationalism and pride among the youth.

The governor urged the people, especially youth, to visit Doka La to witness the historical significance of the areas and gain a deeper appreciation for the sacrifices made by armed forces.

"It also marks a significant milestone in fostering patriotism while enhancing the state's tourism potential," he said.

Besides, the governor also celebrated distributed sweets among soldiers at Sherathang Helipad.

While returning from Doka La, Mathur stopped at Dichu village, where he interacted with locals and extended festival greetings by offering sweets.

Additionally, the governor visited Gnathang, a border village where he distributed sweets and exchanged Diwali greetings with locals.