Sikkim Guv, CM attend Holi celebrations

Gangtok, Mar 14 (PTI) Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang joined Holi celebrations at MG Marg here on Friday.

The two dignitaries greeted the revellers enjoying the vibrant festival of colours.

A cultural programme was held in which artistes performed dances.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamang said Sikkim thrives on the harmonious coexistence of various communities, languages, and traditions.

"Holi, with its vibrant hues, serves as a powerful reminder that despite differences, people are connected by shared values of peace, inclusivity, and harmony," he said.

The celebrations at MG Marg reflected this beautifully, with people coming together to celebrate not just Holi, but the collective identity that defines Sikkim, the chief minister added. PTI KDK ACD