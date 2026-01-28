Sikkim Guv, CM condole death of Ajit Pawar in plane crash in Maharashtra

Gangtok, Jan 28 (PTI) Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday expressed grief over the death Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

Pawar and four others were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed near Baramati in Maharashtra’s Pune on Wednesday morning.

In a post on Facebook, Mathur said, "Shri Ajit Pawar's untimely demise in a plane crash is very sad. My condolences to the Pawar family. Om Shanti." The chief minister said he was shocked and saddened by Pawar’s demise.

"His departure is a tremendous loss to the people of Maharashtra and to all who knew and respected him," he said.

Tamang offered his condolences to the Pawar family and his supporters.

"May his legacy of service and leadership be remembered always," Tamang added. PTI CORR RBT