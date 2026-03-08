Sikkim Guv, CM recall women's contributions to society on International Women’s Day

Gangtok, Mar 8 (PTI) Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday greeted women on the occasion of International Women's Day, and recalled their dedication and contributions to society.

Mathur said women of the Himalayan state are playing a leading role in all fields, such as education, politics, society and the economy.

Tamang emphasised that the day is a celebration of the courage, determination and remarkable achievements of women who continue to inspire and shape society.

"On the occasion of International Women’s Day, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all women. The women of Sikkim are playing a leading role in every field - education, politics, society, and the economy - and have become inspirations for leadership, innovation, and social change today. Our mothers and sisters are the cornerstone of our progress," the governor said in a social media post.

Sikkim has provided 50 per cent reservation to women at the panchayat level in the state to significantly increase their participation in rural development, Mathur said, adding that it is a "matter of pride that the women of Sikkim are emerging as icons of self-reliance and social transformation".

"Let us all come together to provide them with more opportunities, respect and security, so they can reach even greater heights," the governor said.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day, I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all women for their strength, dedication, and invaluable contributions to society." In Sikkim, women have played a "vital role in strengthening our communities and contributing significantly in fields such as governance, education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, agriculture, and social service", Tamang added.