Sikkim guv donates Rs 5 lakh for development of football in state

Gangtok, Nov 19 (PTI) Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Tuesday donated Rs 5 lakh for the development of football in the Himalayan state, an official release said.
The gesture was made during a visit of Sikkim Football Association (SFA) president Menla Ethenpa and vice president Arjun Roka to the Raj Bhavan to invite Mathur to the finals of the ongoing 40th All India Governor's Gold Cup International Football Tournament 2024, which is being held at Paljor Stadium here.
The governor graciously accepted the invitation and also extended a financial contribution of Rs 5 lakh as a gesture of support to the field of sports and the ongoing tournament, the release issued by Raj Bhavan said.
Further, the governor expressed his enthusiasm for the event and also encouraged the promotion of sports in Sikkim.
The SFA president expressed his gratitude to the governor for his unwavering support. PTI COR ACD