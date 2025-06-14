Sikkim Guv Mathur calls on PM Modi, VP Dhankhar

Gangtok, Jun 14 (PTI) Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, and discussed with him various issues related to the development of the state.

Mathur also called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital on Friday.

During the meeting with the PM, various issues related to the development of Sikkim were discussed in detail, said a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

The two leaders also discussed the overall development of the border areas under the 'Vibrant Village' scheme, it said.

In a separate meeting, Mathur apprised the vice president of various ongoing developmental projects in the state, another statement said.

Issues related to infrastructure, education, tourism, and welfare of the people of Sikkim were also discussed, it said.

In the brief meeting with the defence minister, the governor discussed various developmental schemes, projects and security-related issues of the state, the statement said.

He also briefed Singh about the recent natural calamity in the Mangan district, where Army personnel lost their lives on the line of duty, it said.

The meetings took place on a day when the first batch of pilgrims of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra began their journey. The government organises the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra every year between June and September, through the two official routes of Lipulekh Pass (since 1981) in Uttarakhand and Nathu La (since 2015) in Sikkim.

Sikkim celebrated 50 years of statehood last month with mega programmes. PM Modi was scheduled to visit the state on May 29 to take part in the celebrations, but inclement weather disrupted his travel plans, and he had to address the programme virtually. PTI CORR SOM