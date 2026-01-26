Sikkim Guv urges people to uphold constitutional ideals to build stronger, prosperous India

Gangtok, Jan 26 (PTI) Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Monday urged the people to uphold the ideals of the Constitution and work together to build a stronger and more prosperous India.

He was addressing a gathering at the Paljor Stadium here during the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

"It is the duty of all of us, proud citizens of India, to uphold the ideals of the Constitution and work together to build a stronger, more prosperous India for generations to come," he said.

Mathur said that the Republic Day marks a historic moment of the Constitution coming into force and laying down the foundation of the Republic of India by enshrining core ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

"These timeless principles of the Constitution continue to guide our collective journey as a nation and form a moral and constitutional compass of our democracy," he said.

"The sovereignty we enjoy is enshrined in the Constitution and it has been secured through immense sacrifices and unwavering commitment of our forebearers and freedom fighters, who dedicated their lives to realising the vision of an ideal India," he said.

It is now the duty of the citizens of India to carry forward this legacy, the governor said.

He paid his deepest respects to the border forces, whose vigilance and sacrifice ensure peace and stability along the frontiers to create a secure environment in which the Constitution thrives.

Mathur unfurled the national tri-colour and inspected the guard of honour extended by the Sikkim Police and the armed forces.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, in a message, urged the people of the state to reaffirm an unwavering faith in the Constitution and renew the commitment to the ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

"With unity, confidence and collective effort, I am certain that Sikkim will continue to progress as a model Himalayan state and contribute meaningfully to India's journey towards a stronger, more prosperous and more inclusive future," he said. PTI KDK ACD