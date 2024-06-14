Sikkim: Helpline launched for natural disaster-related emergencies in rural areas

Gangtok, Jun 14 (PTI) The Rural Development Department of the Sikkim government on Friday launched a helpline to deal with natural disaster-related emergencies in rural areas of the state during monsoon, officials said.

The helpline, 7602673187, is aimed at providing timely assistance to people facing emergencies due to heavy rains and natural disasters, they said.

The state government urged people to stay vigilant during the monsoon season.

People are advised to avoid high-risk areas, stay informed about weather forecasts, and adhere to any advisories issued by local authorities, the Information and Public Relations Department said in a statement. PTI KDK SOM