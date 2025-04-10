Sikkim introduces leave scheme for govt employees to increase work output

Gangtok, Apr 10 (PTI) The Sikkim government has introduced a special leave scheme for its permanent and temporary employees to increase work productivity.

The ‘Sabbatical Leave’ scheme aims to provide extended leave opportunities to employees while ensuring that there is no break in service.

The scheme was announced on April 7 by the Department of Personnel.

A sabbatical is an extended leave or break from work an employee takes without losing continuity in service. It can be paid or unpaid.

The leave will allow the employees to pursue personal or professional endeavours, including business.

The scheme will allow employees to pursue further studies and diplomas, or receive specialised training in their respective fields of work, making them more qualified and efficient, sources said.

This initiative is part of the government's ongoing efforts to support personal and professional growth among its workforce, the CM had said earlier.

Monday's circular also outlines details such as eligibility criteria, terms and conditions.

The heads of departments (HoDs) are authorised to approve the sabbatical for the Group C and D employees, including all temporary staff, according to the notification.

For the Group A and B employees, the secretary of the Department of Personnel has been designated as the approving authority.

The temporary employees will become eligible for a sabbatical after completing a minimum of six months in service.

The government has also emphasised the importance of maintaining sufficient staff when employees are on leave to ensure the smooth functioning of all departments, the circular said.