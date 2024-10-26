Sikkim introduces odd-even traffic rule in Gangtok to tackle congestion

Gangtok, Oct 26 (PTI) Sikkim government is set to implement the odd-even traffic rule within Gangtok municipal area from November 5 to tackle congestion, officials said on Saturday.

Under the system, odd-numbered vehicles will be permitted to ply on odd dates, while even-numbered vehicles can operate on even dates from 9.30 am to noon and 3.30 pm to 6 pm.

An exemption period will be in place from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, they added.

The regulation covers Gangtok’s municipal limits, specifically along the National Highway between Mayfair Fatak and GICI, Zero Point, but will exclude feeder roads. Emergency services, including ambulances, police, and fire services, as well as essential services and certain government and media vehicles, are exempt from these restrictions.

To further alleviate traffic congestion, the government has announced changed school timings for both government and private schools in the city from the same day.

All government schools will begin at 8 am and end at 2.15 pm. Schools operating on a double shift, such as Sichey SSS, CS Rai Arithang SS, and Bojoghari SSS, will maintain their current schedules. Private schools are required to start at 8 am and end their sessions between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm, officials said. PTI COR MNB