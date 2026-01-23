Sikkim: Man arrested for extorting priest by threatening to frame him in death case

Gangtok, Jan 23 (PTI) A man was arrested in Sikkim for allegedly posing as a government officer and extorting money from a priest by threatening to frame him in an unnatural death case, police said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Madan Chettri (58), a resident of 7th Mile in Samdur, they said.

Chettri posed as a vigilance officer and threatened the elderly priest of framing him in the unnatural death case of a 28-year-old person. He allegedly extorted Rs 3.5 lakh from the victim, they said.

Investigations revealed that the accused began making threatening calls to the victim in August last year. Out of fear, the victim fled his residence and remained untraceable for several months.

The victim was traced to a temple in Siliguri by his family three days ago, police said.

The victim, who was under severe psychological distress, had attempted suicide twice during this period, they said. PTI COR SOM