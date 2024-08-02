Sikkim: Man hacks wife to death, surrenders before police

Gangtok, Aug 2 (PTI) A 37-year-old man hacked his 33-year-old wife to death in Sikkim's Jorethang, police said on Friday.

Bhim Kumar Rai and Smrita Rai had a heated argument over domestic issues during which the man hacked his wife to death with a sharp weapon at their rented accommodation in Jorethang town around 1 am on Friday, a police officer said.

Rai then went to Jorethang police station and surrendered before the law enforcers, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

The couple has two young children, who were, as of now, handed over to other family members to take care of them, the officer added. PTI COR ACD