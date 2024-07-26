Sikkim man held for impregnating mentally challenged woman

Gangtok, Jul 26 (PTI) The police arrested a man on the charge of impregnating a mentally challenged woman in Sikkim's Gangtok district, an official said on Friday.

The accused, who is known to the woman, was arrested by Gangtok Sadar police after a complaint was lodged by her sister.

According to the FIR, the complainant discovered her sister's pregnancy after noticing the absence of menstrual periods for around three months. A subsequent test confirmed the pregnancy.

When questioned, the adult woman revealed that the accused had taken her in his vehicle and forced himself on her during a road trip.

The Sikkim State Commission for Women helped the victim's family make a complaint with the police.

The case is currently under investigation, the police official said, adding that the arrest was made on Wednesday. PTI COR NN